First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

