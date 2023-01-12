First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $194.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Solar to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus increased their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $172.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $177.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.51.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

