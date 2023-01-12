First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Position Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXTG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

NXTG opened at $64.26 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $82.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

