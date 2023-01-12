Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $200.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 0.3 %

Five Below stock opened at $191.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $193.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.