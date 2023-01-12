Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fortive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Fortive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 1.3 %

Fortive stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $74.39.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.46.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

