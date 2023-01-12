Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $106.39.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe.

