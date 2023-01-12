Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $502.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 502 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 543.50 ($6.62), with a volume of 749203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 573 ($6.98).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDEV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($22.60) to GBX 1,800 ($21.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.37) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,090.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,288.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The stock has a market cap of £186.27 million and a P/E ratio of 1,975.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Frontier Developments Company Profile

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Charles Cotton sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($17.14), for a total transaction of £140,700 ($171,418.13). In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 35,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($17.06), for a total value of £490,000 ($596,978.56). Also, insider Charles Cotton sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($17.14), for a total transaction of £140,700 ($171,418.13).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

