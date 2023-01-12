FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CEO Sells $136,981.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CEO Sean Hunkler sold 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $136,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,634.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sean Hunkler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 6th, Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $202,007.84.
FTC Solar Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.