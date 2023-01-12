FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CEO Sells $136,981.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CEO Sean Hunkler sold 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $136,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,634.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sean Hunkler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Tuesday, December 6th, Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $202,007.84.

FTC Solar Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.