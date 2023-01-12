FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $159.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.38. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $775.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

