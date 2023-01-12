FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.31% of FuelCell Energy worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 82.5% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.11 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.76.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

