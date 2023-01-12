Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Up 7.9%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.01. Approximately 8,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 983,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FULC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $683.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,000.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,341,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,403,049 shares in the company, valued at $50,964,525.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,449,599 shares of company stock valued at $13,695,667. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $56,630,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,985,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,772,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 117,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

