Function X Market Cap Tops $69.29 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $69.29 million and approximately $477,344.04 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003280 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00445065 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,715.93 or 0.31435841 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.42 or 0.01030759 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.