Function X Market Cap Tops $69.29 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $69.29 million and approximately $477,344.04 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00445065 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,715.93 or 0.31435841 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.42 or 0.01030759 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

