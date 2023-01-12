FutureFuel Corp. (FF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

FutureFuel Price Performance

FutureFuel stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $406.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently commented on FF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.