FY2024 EPS Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

THO opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

