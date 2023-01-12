Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRPHF. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

