General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

NYSE GE opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

