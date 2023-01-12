General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

