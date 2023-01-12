George N. Mattson Purchases 10,684 Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson purchased 10,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $10,684.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 369,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
XOS Stock Down 8.0 %
XOS stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Xos, Inc. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.48.
