Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) PT Raised to $4.00

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Geron Stock Performance

GERN opened at $3.30 on Monday. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 44.6% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

