Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GERN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of Geron stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Geron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,868 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Geron by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 649,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

