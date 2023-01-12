GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,549,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $149.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

