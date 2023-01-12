GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCSI opened at 55.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 52.74. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of 37.75 and a 52-week high of 65.68. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.