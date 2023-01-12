Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 77,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,375,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Specifically, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $565,783.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,164,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,930,835.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 219,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $530,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,683,553.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $565,783.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,164,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,930,835.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,683,797 shares of company stock valued at $17,525,553. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $31,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

