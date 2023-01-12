Golem (GLM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.53 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Golem has a total market cap of $198.67 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

