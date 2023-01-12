Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.