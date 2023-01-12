Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) CAO Marcel A. Snyman Sells 128 Shares

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Graham Stock Performance
GHC stock opened at $624.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $622.13 and a 200-day moving average of $591.24. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $664.37.
Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graham (GHC)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.