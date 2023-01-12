Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) CAO Marcel A. Snyman Sells 128 Shares

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Graham Stock Performance

GHC stock opened at $624.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $622.13 and a 200-day moving average of $591.24. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $664.37.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Graham by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graham by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Graham by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.