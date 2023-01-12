Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Up 20.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
