Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 5,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 261,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $938.58 million, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.30 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

