GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) and Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Financial Review

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) and Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Phoenix Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Phoenix Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Phoenix Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenPower Motor -84.03% -54.59% -33.93% Phoenix Motor N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenPower Motor $17.24 million 3.70 -$14.40 million ($0.79) -3.42 Phoenix Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Phoenix Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Phoenix Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenPower Motor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GreenPower Motor and Phoenix Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenPower Motor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Phoenix Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 325.93%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Phoenix Motor.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis. It sells and leases its vehicles to customers directly and through distributors. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc. designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations. The company also markets and sells electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets; and operates a sales and leasing dealership in the United States. In addition, it sells various L2 and DC fast-charging solutions to its fleet customers at the point of sale for fleet vehicles. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California. Phoenix Motor Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Edisonfuture Inc.

