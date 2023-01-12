Gries Financial LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,602,490,000 after purchasing an additional 923,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

