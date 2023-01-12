Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.73. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.