GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 42.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GSK by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 274,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.10) to GBX 1,535 ($18.70) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.93) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

