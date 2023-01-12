Guggenheim Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $125.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $111.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.64 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $112.70.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Stories
