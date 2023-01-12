Guggenheim Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $125.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $111.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.64 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $112.70.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

