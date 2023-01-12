Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $62.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $286.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 28.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,111.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,569 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

