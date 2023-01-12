Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 324 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 55.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in United Rentals by 60.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 67.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,711,000 after buying an additional 145,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $383.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $388.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.34.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.58.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.