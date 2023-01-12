Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,500 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 395.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

