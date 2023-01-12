Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

