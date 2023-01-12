Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2023

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

(Get Rating)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.