Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Qorvo by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after buying an additional 1,294,612 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after purchasing an additional 447,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,888,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $99.05 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.