Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,006.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,421.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 834,020 shares of company stock worth $13,007,620 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

SentinelOne stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.50.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

