Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $121,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.63 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

