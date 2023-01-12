Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $129,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $636,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 761,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,736,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 309,060 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $76.22 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.