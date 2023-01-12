Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $163,000 Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,811,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Forward Air by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 271,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 254,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,655,000 after buying an additional 136,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air
In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Forward Air Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of FWRD stock opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average is $101.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $117.57.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Forward Air Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.
Forward Air Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
