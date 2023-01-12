Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $163,000 Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,811,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Forward Air by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 271,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 254,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,655,000 after buying an additional 136,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average is $101.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

