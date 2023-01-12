Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $167,000 Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,765,000 after purchasing an additional 199,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $108.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.00. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $255.98.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. Research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

