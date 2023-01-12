Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,048,063,000 after buying an additional 336,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,050,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $833,475,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $339,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,079,393.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $339,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,079,393.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,911 shares of company stock worth $25,981,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.94.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $144.90 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $239.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average of $157.07. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

