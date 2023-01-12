Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $208,000 Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.75.

Shares of CAR opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.29. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $327.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.58.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,500,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,322 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

