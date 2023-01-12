Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $263,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 662.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 44.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $293.67 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

