Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,548,000 after purchasing an additional 713,015 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after buying an additional 360,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,964,000 after acquiring an additional 501,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.63 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 100,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,197. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.19.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.