Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 258.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 167.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

