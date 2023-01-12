Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

INFY stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

