Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,127 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

